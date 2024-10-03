Kazan Airport Temporarily Shuts Amid Tensions

The aviation watchdog has announced that the airport in Kazan, located in southwestern Russia, was temporarily shut down for flights on Thursday. This development was reported by the RIA news agency.

Such abrupt closures in Russian aviation often serve as an indication of ongoing or anticipated Ukrainian drone attacks, reflecting the heightened state of tension in the region.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as similar patterns have been observed in the past, prompting precautionary measures in response to potential aerial threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)