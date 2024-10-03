Left Menu

India's Steel Industry Poised for Major Growth

India's steel industry is gearing up for considerable growth with plans to add 23 million tonnes of capacity by FY27. Driven by strong domestic demand, major players like JSW, JSPL, and Tata Steel are leading this expansion, positioning India's steel sector as a globally competitive force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 11:32 IST
India's Steel Industry Poised for Major Growth
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's steel industry is on the cusp of significant growth, set to add approximately 23 million tonnes of crude steel capacity between fiscal years 2024 and 2027, as forecasted by a recent Nomura report. The industry's compound annual growth rate is projected at 4.8%, in line with its historical growth patterns from FY15 to FY24.

Notably, the expansion spearheaded by giants JSW, JSPL, Tata Steel, and ArcelorMittal & Nippon Steel will contribute significantly, accounting for 87% of the forthcoming capacity increase. JSW Steel aims to add 7 million tonnes by FY28, growing at 5% CAGR, while JSPL targets a 6.3 million tonne addition by FY27 with an 18% CAGR.

Despite these ambitious expansions, the demand for steel is expected to outpace capacity additions, potentially improving the balance of domestic supply and demand. Such dynamics suggest a decreased reliance on exports. Analysts highlight that India's steel producers are competitively positioned globally due to lower labor and iron ore costs, with growth largely fueled by brownfield projects and robust internal demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024