Blast at Tata Steel Kalinganagar: Workers Injured, Probe Launched

Nine workers sustained injuries following an explosion at Tata Steel's Kalinganagar plant in Jajpur, Odisha, on Friday morning, according to police reports.

The affected workers received immediate medical attention, with one discharged after first aid. The steel company assured the public that all injured individuals are now out of danger and are receiving utmost care.

Local authorities are investigating, and Tata Steel has condemned the spread of fake social media videos, emphasizing its commitment to safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)