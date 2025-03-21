Blast at Tata Steel Kalinganagar: Workers Injured, Probe Launched
A blast at Tata Steel's Kalinganagar plant injured nine workers. All are stable, and investigations are ongoing. The steel company urges caution against misinformation and affirms its commitment to employee safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Nine workers sustained injuries following an explosion at Tata Steel's Kalinganagar plant in Jajpur, Odisha, on Friday morning, according to police reports.
The affected workers received immediate medical attention, with one discharged after first aid. The steel company assured the public that all injured individuals are now out of danger and are receiving utmost care.
Local authorities are investigating, and Tata Steel has condemned the spread of fake social media videos, emphasizing its commitment to safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tata Steel
- Kalinganagar
- explosion
- injuries
- Odhisa
- steel plant
- investigation
- safety
- workers
- hospital
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation in Northeast Delhi
US lawmakers call for crackdown on China's illegal trade practices, call for Section 301 investigation
Mystery of Bodies Near Kashmiri Waterfall: Unfolding Investigation
Unveiling the Truth: Maha Kumbh Stampede Investigation Progresses
Tragic Loss in Uttar Pradesh: Investigations Launched After Maternal Death