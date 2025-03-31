Left Menu

ArcelorMittal South Africa Secures Lifeline to Delay Plant Closure

ArcelorMittal South Africa has postponed the closure of its struggling long steel plants to August 31 following a 1.683 billion rand financial infusion from the Industrial Development Corporation. The company initially planned to cease production in April due to unmet demands for lower tariffs and import duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:10 IST
ArcelorMittal South Africa Secures Lifeline to Delay Plant Closure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

ArcelorMittal South Africa has announced a delay in the shutdown of its long steel production facilities until August 31, following a substantial financial boost from the Industrial Development Corporation valued at 1.683 billion rand.

The steelmaker had previously declared an April termination due to unresolved negotiations with the government over relief measures. These included requests for reduced electricity and freight rail tariffs, the introduction of import duties, and the removal of a scrap metal export tax.

The planned cessation, which has been looming since November 2023, threatens to impact around 3,500 jobs both directly and indirectly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025