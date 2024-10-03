Left Menu

RBI Likely to Maintain Interest Rates Amid Strong Domestic Growth: SBI Report

The State Bank of India report suggests that the Reserve Bank of India may not cut interest rates in its upcoming monetary policy meeting. Despite global economic influences, RBI is expected to focus on strong domestic growth and credit conditions, prioritizing India's economic momentum over international developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:46 IST
RBI Likely to Maintain Interest Rates Amid Strong Domestic Growth: SBI Report
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is anticipated to keep interest rates steady during its next monetary policy meeting, according to a report by the State Bank of India (SBI). The report underscores that the strong domestic economy is a critical factor in the RBI's decision-making process.

In contrast to possibly tracking U.S. interest rate trends, the RBI might adopt a stance based on evolving economic conditions within India. The SBI report emphasized that while global factors like U.S. rates can affect financial markets, domestic considerations are likely to take precedence for the RBI.

Furthermore, the report highlighted the relationship between credit growth and deposit levels in Indian banks, suggesting that robust credit growth is vital to prevent a decline in deposits. For credit growth to sustain, a vibrant investment cycle is essential, ensuring continued economic momentum without leaning on global economic cues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024