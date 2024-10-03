RBI Likely to Maintain Interest Rates Amid Strong Domestic Growth: SBI Report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is anticipated to keep interest rates steady during its next monetary policy meeting, according to a report by the State Bank of India (SBI). The report underscores that the strong domestic economy is a critical factor in the RBI's decision-making process.

In contrast to possibly tracking U.S. interest rate trends, the RBI might adopt a stance based on evolving economic conditions within India. The SBI report emphasized that while global factors like U.S. rates can affect financial markets, domestic considerations are likely to take precedence for the RBI.

Furthermore, the report highlighted the relationship between credit growth and deposit levels in Indian banks, suggesting that robust credit growth is vital to prevent a decline in deposits. For credit growth to sustain, a vibrant investment cycle is essential, ensuring continued economic momentum without leaning on global economic cues.

(With inputs from agencies.)