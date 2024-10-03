Left Menu

Nirmala Sitharaman Courted European Investors for India's Green Transition

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged European investors to consider opportunities in Indian infrastructure and green transition during a meeting with European Commissioner Johannes Hahn. Both parties acknowledged recent advancements in EU-India relations, including the EU's 'NextGenerationEU Green Bonds' initiative to promote sustainable investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 14:54 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman Courted European Investors for India's Green Transition
FM Nirmala Sitharaman with Johannes Hahn (Photo:Finance ministry). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance and Corporate Minister Nirmala Sitharaman extended an invitation to European investors, encouraging them to venture into India's burgeoning infrastructure and green transition sectors. This appeal was made during a conference with a delegation headed by European Commissioner for Budget and Administration, Johannes Hahn.

The Ministry of Finance took to social media platform 'X' to highlight the mutual acknowledgment of significant developments between India and the European Union in recent years. Commissioner Hahn underscored the EU's 'NextGenerationEU Green Bonds' initiative, which is designed to generate funds for sustainable investments.

The 'Next Generation EU' green bond serves as a robust economic recovery package by the European Commission to aid EU member states in their post-pandemic recovery efforts. These funds are allocated across nine categories, focusing on energy efficiency, clean energy, and climate change adaptation, according to the Commission.

In an earlier conversation with ANI on August 1, Commissioner Hahn emphasized the potential benefits of Eurobonds for Indian investors. He noted that these AAA-rated bonds are not only secure and offer attractive yields but also contribute to fortifying the European economy.

During their discussion, Commissioner Hahn also advocated for a free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the EU, emphasizing the mutual benefits and the necessity of reinforcing bilateral ties, while suggesting that there is always scope for further improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024