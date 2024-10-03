Union Cabinet Approves Major Bonus for Railway Employees
The Union Cabinet has sanctioned a productivity linked bonus equivalent to 78 days, totaling Rs 2028.57 crore, for more than 11.72 lakh railway employees. This incentive aims to boost performance across various staff categories, enhancing overall efficiency within the Indian Railways.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 20:53 IST
- Country:
- India
The Union Cabinet on Thursday announced a productivity linked bonus for railway employees, boosting morale and performance within the Indian Railways.
The approved payment of 78 days' bonus amounts to a sizeable Rs 2028.57 crore allocation, benefiting over 11.72 lakh railway employees, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The distribution targets various staff, including track maintainers, loco pilots, train managers, station masters, supervisors, and technicians, fostering motivation across different roles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement