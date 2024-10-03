Union Cabinet Approves Major Bonus for Railway Employees

The Union Cabinet on Thursday announced a productivity linked bonus for railway employees, boosting morale and performance within the Indian Railways.

The approved payment of 78 days' bonus amounts to a sizeable Rs 2028.57 crore allocation, benefiting over 11.72 lakh railway employees, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The distribution targets various staff, including track maintainers, loco pilots, train managers, station masters, supervisors, and technicians, fostering motivation across different roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)