Tragedy on Lake Kivu: Overcrowded Boat Capsizes in Eastern Congo

At least 78 people tragically lost their lives when an overcrowded vessel capsized on Lake Kivu in eastern Congo, stated local governor Jean-Jacques Purusi. Rescue teams are striving to retrieve more bodies while the death toll may continue to climb.

The boat, carrying 278 passengers, met its fate as it attempted to dock near the port of Kituku. Witnesses recounted seeing the vessel struggle, with unfortunate results. Survivors have been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This disaster unveils systemic issues in Congo's maritime operations, frequently marred by overcrowding and non-compliance with safety standards. Advocates urge better enforcement of regulations amidst rising community anger over repeated tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)