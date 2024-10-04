Left Menu

Tragedy on Lake Kivu: Overcrowded Boat Capsizes in Eastern Congo

At least 78 people have died following the capsizing of an overcrowded boat on Lake Kivu, Eastern Congo. The tragedy highlights ongoing issues with overcrowded vessels and neglected safety regulations. Rescue efforts continue amid accusations of governmental negligence as the community copes with repeated maritime disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma | Updated: 04-10-2024 00:16 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 00:16 IST
At least 78 people tragically lost their lives when an overcrowded vessel capsized on Lake Kivu in eastern Congo, stated local governor Jean-Jacques Purusi. Rescue teams are striving to retrieve more bodies while the death toll may continue to climb.

The boat, carrying 278 passengers, met its fate as it attempted to dock near the port of Kituku. Witnesses recounted seeing the vessel struggle, with unfortunate results. Survivors have been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This disaster unveils systemic issues in Congo's maritime operations, frequently marred by overcrowding and non-compliance with safety standards. Advocates urge better enforcement of regulations amidst rising community anger over repeated tragedies.

