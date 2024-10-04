Dock Workers Strike Ends with Tentative 62% Wage Agreement
U.S. dock workers and port operators have reached a tentative agreement to conclude a three-day strike that disrupted shipping on the U.S. East Coast and Gulf Coast, officials announced Thursday.
The agreement includes a substantial wage increase of approximately 62%, according to a source familiar with the negotiations, Reuters reported.
Both parties have agreed to extend their master contract until January 15, 2025, allowing them additional time to negotiate outstanding issues. The resolution offers much-needed relief to affected shipping regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
