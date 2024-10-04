Left Menu

Dock Workers Strike Ends with Tentative 62% Wage Agreement

U.S. dock workers and port operators have reached a tentative agreement to end a three-day strike. The deal includes a significant 62% wage hike. Both parties have agreed to extend their master contract till 2025 to negotiate unresolved issues. This resolution brings relief to the U.S. East and Gulf Coasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 04:22 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 04:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. dock workers and port operators have reached a tentative agreement to conclude a three-day strike that disrupted shipping on the U.S. East Coast and Gulf Coast, officials announced Thursday.

The agreement includes a substantial wage increase of approximately 62%, according to a source familiar with the negotiations, Reuters reported.

Both parties have agreed to extend their master contract until January 15, 2025, allowing them additional time to negotiate outstanding issues. The resolution offers much-needed relief to affected shipping regions.

