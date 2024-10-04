Taiwan Battles Back: Aftermath of Typhoon Krathon's Unexpected Impact

Southern Taiwan is working tirelessly to recover from Typhoon Krathon, which unexpectedly battered the region with record-breaking winds and torrential rain. The typhoon, now downgraded to a tropical depression, made landfall in Kaohsiung, causing widespread flooding, structural damage, and dangerous flying debris.

While the rest of Taiwan returned to normalcy, the southwest, particularly Kaohsiung and Pingtung, remained on alert, extending work stoppages to facilitate the removal of trees, water, and road debris. Power outages affected 100,000 households, and a hospital fire during the storm claimed nine lives, prompting an investigation by the authorities.

Transportation faced significant disruption, with air traffic schedules upended and damage reported at Kaohsiung airport. Efforts are underway to restore rail and freight services as the region strives to resume full operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)