India's Naval Defense Advances: Project 75 Achieves New Milestones

India's indigenous naval defense initiative, Project 75, has witnessed groundbreaking advancements since its inception in 2006, particularly accelerating after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014, as highlighted by Soumyajyoti Basu, Vice President of Sales at Naval Group (India), during a conversation with ANI.

With support from various collaborators, including the Naval Group, the project aims to foster domestic manufacturing and diminish reliance on imports under the 'Atmanirbhar' initiative. The Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, in partnership with Naval Group, has successfully constructed six Kalvari (Scorpene) class submarines, marking a fruitful technology transfer collaboration.

India's defense manufacturing sector, invigorated by joint Indo-French projects and strategic policy reforms, is on an upward trajectory. The cooperation has not only enhanced domestic capabilities but also significantly boosted defense exports, achieving a record Rs 21,083 crore ($2.63 billion) in 2023-24, reflecting impressive growth over the past decade.

