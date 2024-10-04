Left Menu

India: A Sweet Spot Amid Global Uncertainty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's position as a key player in global economic growth at the Kautilya Economic Conclave, highlighting reforms and achievements. He underscored India's rapid growth, inclusion efforts, and structural advancements aimed at fostering development and sustaining economic momentum towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has labeled India as a 'sweet spot' amidst worldwide economic uncertainties. Speaking at the Kautilya Economic Conclave, Modi highlighted the country's ongoing transformational changes designed to maintain a robust economic growth path.

The prime minister reinforced his commitment to structural reforms that aim to elevate India to a developed nation status by 2047. Highlighting the fastest-growing economy status, Modi assured that jobs, skills, and sustainable growth are pivotal to his strategy.

Underlining the inclusivity in India's growth trajectory, Modi noted substantial poverty reduction and legislative reforms across sectors, including banking and defense, as key indicators of progress.

