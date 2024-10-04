Left Menu

BMW Group Achieves Record Sales in India with Strategic Launches and Green Initiatives

BMW Group reported a record 10% increase in sales for BMW and MINI brands in India from January to September 2024, marking the highest numbers in 17 years. The group also launched the luxury M4 CS sports car and emphasized its strong presence in the electric mobility market.

Updated: 04-10-2024 19:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The BMW Group has set a new sales record in India, with a 10% year-on-year increase for its BMW and MINI brands, totaling 10,556 units sold from January to September 2024. This marks the highest-ever sales numbers for the company in a nine-month period over the past 17 years. The same period in 2023 saw sales of 9,580 units.

The group also made strides in the motorcycle sector, selling 5,638 units under its Motorrad brand. Among its car offerings, 10,056 units were BMW, and 500 were MINI. The newly-introduced luxury sports car, M4 CS, adds to BMW's expanding portfolio in India. Priced at Rs 1.89-crore, this completely built-up model is available at BMW dealerships.

Company President and CEO Vikram Pawah highlighted the successful synergy of strategy and customer experience driving this growth. He also emphasized the importance of their electric mobility efforts and proposed a 'green tax' to promote environmental-friendly vehicles over those merely defined by size. BMW India remains at the forefront of luxury and electric vehicle markets, leading in the Sports Activity Vehicle segment with its BMW X1.

