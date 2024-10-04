Left Menu

India's Economic Surge: A Global Spotlight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights India's remarkable economic growth despite global uncertainties at the Kautilya Economic Conclave. Emphasizing reforms and infrastructure investments, he outlines India's transition to a top global economy. The conclave discusses vital economic issues, drawing participation from global leaders and financial experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:06 IST
India's Economic Surge: A Global Spotlight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kautilya Economic Conclave (Image: PMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a speech on Friday at the Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi, attributed the global optimism surrounding India to the significant reforms introduced by his government over the past decade. He emphasized that India's consistent growth rate of over 7% was achieved despite prevailing global uncertainties.

Addressing the conclave amid global tensions, Modi noted that India's GDP expanded by 8.2% in the 2023-24 financial year, maintaining its status as the fastest-growing major economy. Global rating agencies have raised India's growth forecasts, bolstering investor confidence, which Modi asserts is a result of the country's reformative efforts.

Highlighting India's rise as the world's fastest-growing and fifth-largest economy, Modi pointed to the country's achievements in fintech and manufacturing sectors. The Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to structural reforms to make India a developed nation, emphasizing inclusivity in the nation's growth trajectory.

The event highlighted India's ambitious infrastructure investments and the successful implementation of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which has attracted significant investment into manufacturing sectors. Modi also announced progress in semiconductor manufacturing with 'Made in India' chips set to enter the global market soon.

The Kautilya Economic Conclave, organized by the Institute of Economic Growth in partnership with the Union Finance Ministry, convenes over 150 academics and policymakers to deliberate on critical economic issues affecting India and the Global South. The seminar runs from October 4-6 under the theme 'The Indian Era'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024