Holiday Tribe Soars with Rs 5.4 Crore Seed Funding

Holiday Tribe, a prominent travel tech brand, announced on Friday that it has successfully raised Rs 5.4 crore in seed funding. This financial boost was primarily facilitated by Powerhouse Ventures in Singapore and early-stage venture capital firm GSF.

The funding round saw participation from several key investors, including industry stalwarts such as Dinesh Agarwal and Dinesh Gulati of India Mart, Murugavel Janakiraman of BharatMatrimony.com, and actor Gaurav Kapur.

The newly acquired funds are earmarked for bolstering the brand's technological infrastructure, expanding its supply network, and fueling brand-building efforts as Holiday Tribe sets its sights on further growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)