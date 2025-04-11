Amit Shah Boosts BJP's Election Preparations in Tamil Nadu

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Tamil Nadu to energize the party's preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections. According to party leaders, Shah's visit is set to bolster the BJP's operational framework and discuss potential alliance options in the state.

A senior state BJP leader expressed that the visit is crucial as the party usually begins groundwork a year before elections, and Shah's presence adds impetus. Vanathi Srinivasan, Coimbatore South legislator and Mahila Morcha national president, indicated that Shah might also tackle the ruling DMK's false narratives against PM Modi and the BJP.

The visit coincides with the invitation of applications for the party president post, a precursor to announcing new office bearers. This suspenseful phase raises questions about whether current chief K Annamalai will retain his position, with results due on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)