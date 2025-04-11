Global Markets Under Siege: Safe Havens in Focus

The global economy teeters as markets react to the intensifying U.S.-China trade war, causing upheaval in the currency and bond sectors. Standard investment strategies are thrown aside, with investors fleeing traditionally dollar-based assets.

European stock futures predict a cautious market opening while the Swiss franc reaches a decade high and the yen climbs to its strongest point in six months. Record-breaking gold prices and a surging euro signal a potential dethroning of the U.S. dollar's dominance.

Despite a temporary calm in global exchanges after a brief relief rally, Asian markets displayed widespread losses. Questions about Treasury bonds' safety are emerging as currencies like the yen and Swiss franc, in addition to gold, attract safe haven flows. Recent market events suggest a shift in asset preference among global investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)