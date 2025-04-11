Global Markets Under Siege: Safe Havens in Focus
Economic uncertainties have caused upheaval in global markets, with currencies and bonds being the focus amidst the U.S.-China trade war. The Swiss franc and yen hit record highs while gold prices soared. Market volatility raises questions about Treasury bonds' safety status, pushing investors towards traditionally stable assets.
The global economy teeters as markets react to the intensifying U.S.-China trade war, causing upheaval in the currency and bond sectors. Standard investment strategies are thrown aside, with investors fleeing traditionally dollar-based assets.
European stock futures predict a cautious market opening while the Swiss franc reaches a decade high and the yen climbs to its strongest point in six months. Record-breaking gold prices and a surging euro signal a potential dethroning of the U.S. dollar's dominance.
Despite a temporary calm in global exchanges after a brief relief rally, Asian markets displayed widespread losses. Questions about Treasury bonds' safety are emerging as currencies like the yen and Swiss franc, in addition to gold, attract safe haven flows. Recent market events suggest a shift in asset preference among global investors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- markets
- economy
- gold
- trade war
- Swiss franc
- yen
- Treasury bonds
- safe haven
- global trade
- dollar
ALSO READ
IREDA Secures Major Japanese Yen Funding to Boost Green Energy
Global Economies Brace for Tariff Showdown: Yen and Gold Surge
Yen and Gold Surge Amid Tariff Tensions
Market Jitters: Yen Rallies and Gold Hits New Highs Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions
Trade Turmoil Sends Yen and Swiss Franc Closer to Six-Month Highs