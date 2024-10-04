Over 20 African Fashion Brands Showcase Talent at Paris Fashion Week through Afreximbank’s CANEX Presents Africa Initiative

Two weeks after the successful Tranoï Tokyo trade show in Japan, over 20 exceptional fashion brands from Africa and its diaspora showcased their designs at Paris Fashion Week, held from September 26-29 at Tranoï, Palais Brongniart. This event was part of Afreximbank’s CANEX Presents Africa initiative, aimed at promoting African creativity and cultural industries on the global stage.

A Showcase of African Excellence

Afreximbank’s dedicated exhibition space featured a diverse array of brands, including Mafi Mafi from Ethiopia, Adele Dejak, We Are NBO, and Katush from Kenya, Doreen Mashika from Zanzibar, and Emmy Kasbit, WUMAN, and Bloke from Nigeria. South Africa was represented by JUDY SANDERSON, David Tlale, and Thebe Magugu, while Vanhu Vamwe represented Zimbabwe. The lineup also included The Cloth from Trinidad and Tobago, Olooh and Kente Gentlemen from Côte d'Ivoire, Christie Brown and Beyodoe from Ghana, Late For Work from Morocco, and Margaux Wong from Burundi.

A Milestone in Fashion

This event is particularly significant as it marks the first time that three African designers showcased their work on the prestigious Paris Fashion Week runway. The event culminated in a highly anticipated runway show celebrating Africa’s rich design talent, held under the majestic columns of the iconic Palais Brongniart.

Artistic Director Jenke Ahmed Tailly curated an exclusive fashion show featuring three distinguished African designers—Sukeina, Lagos Space Programme, and Thebe Magugu—who presented unique collections that embody African creativity and craftsmanship. The presentation highlighted the synergy between tradition and modernity, showcasing designs that ranged from bold avant-garde statements to intricate, culturally inspired pieces.

Celebrating African Creativity

The runway show provided a powerful platform for designers to present their work to an international audience, affirming Africa’s growing influence on the global fashion scene. From vibrant textiles and intricate patterns to contemporary silhouettes and sustainable innovations, the event captured the continent’s rich heritage and innovative approach to fashion. Each designer offered a fresh perspective on what African fashion represents in the 21st century.

Supporting Africa’s Creative Industries

Commenting on the event, Mrs Kanayo Awani, Afreximbank’s Executive Vice President for Intra-African Trade and Export Development, expressed pride in the initiative's growing impact on Africa’s Creative and Cultural Industries. She stated, “This moment is quite significant as it marks the first time three of our designers have taken to the prestigious runway at Paris Fashion Week—a milestone only possible following years of consistent hard work and focus.” She emphasized that by providing an exclusive platform for these brands to showcase their designs and engage with international buyers, Afreximbank is not only developing the continent’s creative sectors but also expanding Africa's influence in global cultural trade.

Recognizing the relevance of the creative economy as a key driver for development and job creation, Afreximbank has deployed the Creative Africa Nexus Programme (CANEX) to facilitate growth in the creative and cultural industries in Africa and the diaspora. The program offers a range of financial and non-financial interventions to support Africa’s production, trade, and investment in creative content. CANEX Presents Africa provides emerging fashion designers with a platform for development through skill transfers, partnerships, and market access opportunities, equipping participants with the skills necessary to create financially sustainable businesses.

Since its inaugural event in Porto, Portugal, in October 2021, 80 designers from 27 African countries and the diaspora have benefited from the CANEX initiative, marking a significant step forward in promoting African fashion on the world stage.