Strengthening Ties: India's Continued Support Paves Way for Sri Lanka's Economic Rebuilding

India on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to assist Sri Lanka in rebuilding its economy, while ensuring its strategic interests remain protected. Following a meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake pledged to keep Sri Lankan territory secure from threats to India's security concerns.

This assurance came amidst discussions about enhancing cooperation in tourism, energy, and investment sectors. During his visit, Jaishankar underscored India's role in supporting Sri Lanka through economic crises, along with emphasizing the importance of digital infrastructure and capacity building.

In light of past reservations about Indian projects, particularly by the Adani Group, Dissanayake assured that mutual interests would remain at the forefront of bilateral engagements. Both parties extended invitations for official visits, signifying continued diplomatic dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)