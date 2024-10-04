Strengthening Ties: India's Continued Support Paves Way for Sri Lanka's Economic Rebuilding
India has assured its continued support for Sri Lanka's economic rebuilding while Sri Lanka reassured New Delhi that its territory would not undermine India's security interests. During External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's visit, discussions focused on energy, tourism, investment, and debt restructuring, highlighting the intertwined interests of both nations.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
India on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to assist Sri Lanka in rebuilding its economy, while ensuring its strategic interests remain protected. Following a meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake pledged to keep Sri Lankan territory secure from threats to India's security concerns.
This assurance came amidst discussions about enhancing cooperation in tourism, energy, and investment sectors. During his visit, Jaishankar underscored India's role in supporting Sri Lanka through economic crises, along with emphasizing the importance of digital infrastructure and capacity building.
In light of past reservations about Indian projects, particularly by the Adani Group, Dissanayake assured that mutual interests would remain at the forefront of bilateral engagements. Both parties extended invitations for official visits, signifying continued diplomatic dialogue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jaishankar Discusses Bilateral Ties with New Bangladesh Advisor at UN Assembly
Pakistan's cross-border terrorism policy will never succeed: Jaishankar.
Jaishankar Calls for Urgent UN Security Council Reform, Advocates for Global South Representation
Jaishankar Strengthens International Relations at UNGA79
Rahul Gandhi Urges Jaishankar to Secure Release of 37 Tamil Fishermen Held by Sri Lanka