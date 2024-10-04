Tragic Collision: A Fatal Night on G T Road

A devastating accident claimed the lives of ten laborers when a truck collided with a tractor trolley early Friday morning on G T Road near the Mirzapur-Varanasi border. The incident occurred at approximately 1 am as the laborers were returning from work in the Bhadohi district.

Authorities report that the truck lost control and crashed into the tractor, leading to the tragedy. The deceased, mostly in their twenties and thirties, were residents of the Varanasi district. Uttar Pradesh's top leaders extended their condolences, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing compensation for the victims' families.

The local police have registered a case to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident. Meanwhile, the district administration is ensuring the injured receive adequate medical attention and support as the community mourns this tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)