Debacle at Davos: Maharashtra's Unpaid Dues Stir Controversy

The Maharashtra government faces criticism over unpaid dues of Rs 1.58 crore to a hospitality firm from a World Economic Forum event in Davos. Allegations suggest this oversight tarnishes the state's image and raises concerns among investors. Key involved parties include MIDC, SKAAH GmbH, and political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-10-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 23:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has come under fire after being served with a legal notice for failing to clear dues of Rs 1.58 crore owed to a hospitality firm linked to the World Economic Forum in Davos. Nationalist Congress Party leader Rohit Pawar highlighted the issue, stating it damages the state's reputation among global investors.

In response to the allegations, state Industries Minister Uday Samant asserted that the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), which was responsible for organizing the visit, maintains that no extra expenditures were made during the Davos event, as claimed by the company SKAAH GmbH.

Political figures, including Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, criticized the Davos trip for being unproductive for Maharashtra, labeling Eknath Shinde's leadership as ineffective and the venture as mere personal enjoyment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

