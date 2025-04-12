Left Menu

IHCL's Commitment to Reviving Palitana Palace: A Harmonious Blend of Tradition and Hospitality

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has pledged to honor local Jain traditions while restoring Palitana Palace in Gujarat. The hotel will serve only vegetarian meals and non-alcoholic drinks. Concerns from the Jain community about potential impacts on the area's sanctity have been addressed with assurances from IHCL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 17:44 IST
IHCL's Commitment to Reviving Palitana Palace: A Harmonious Blend of Tradition and Hospitality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has announced its commitment to careful and respectful development as it moves forward with plans to restore the Palitana Palace in Gujarat. The hotel plans to adhere to local Jain customs by offering only vegetarian cuisine and non-alcoholic beverages, aligning with the community's cultural and spiritual values.

This decision follows concerns expressed by the Jain community, worried that the project's success might lead other hospitality entities to overlook the sacredness of the pilgrimage center. IHCL has assured the public of its dedication to respecting the site's religious significance, aiming to set a standard in hospitality that balances development with cultural reverence.

The situation has prompted discussions with local authorities, including efforts by the Shree Mumbai Jain Sangh Sangathan to have the area declared a vegetarian and non-alcoholic zone. An upcoming meeting with the Gujarat chief minister is anticipated to address these community concerns and secure support for maintaining the site's sacred status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025