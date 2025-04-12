IHCL's Commitment to Reviving Palitana Palace: A Harmonious Blend of Tradition and Hospitality

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has announced its commitment to careful and respectful development as it moves forward with plans to restore the Palitana Palace in Gujarat. The hotel plans to adhere to local Jain customs by offering only vegetarian cuisine and non-alcoholic beverages, aligning with the community's cultural and spiritual values.

This decision follows concerns expressed by the Jain community, worried that the project's success might lead other hospitality entities to overlook the sacredness of the pilgrimage center. IHCL has assured the public of its dedication to respecting the site's religious significance, aiming to set a standard in hospitality that balances development with cultural reverence.

The situation has prompted discussions with local authorities, including efforts by the Shree Mumbai Jain Sangh Sangathan to have the area declared a vegetarian and non-alcoholic zone. An upcoming meeting with the Gujarat chief minister is anticipated to address these community concerns and secure support for maintaining the site's sacred status.

