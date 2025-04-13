Maharashtra's Political Harmony: Eknath Shinde Dismisses Rift Rumors

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has put to rest speculations about a rift within the Mahayuti alliance, affirming that the coalition remains on solid ground.

Shinde emphasized that any disagreements will be amicably addressed through discussions, underscoring that the coalition members are committed to collaboration without grievances.

In response to reports suggesting that Shinde had raised issues with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's conduct, Pawar clarified the good rapport shared with Shinde and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

