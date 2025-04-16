Govt and Industry Unite to Strengthen New Zealand's Hospitality Sector

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston has warmly welcomed a new report from the Restaurant Association and Hospitality New Zealand, detailing practical steps to ensure the long-term success of the country’s hospitality sector. The report is the outcome of extensive industry collaboration and discussions that took place at the 2023 Hospitality Summit and offers a blueprint for a more sustainable, resilient, and thriving hospitality industry.

Minister Upston praised the report as a key milestone in the partnership between government and industry leaders, saying it “translates the energy and insight of last year’s summit into actionable and forward-thinking solutions that reflect both industry innovation and government priorities.”

Hospitality and Tourism: A Shared Vision for Growth

One of the report’s major strengths, according to Upston, is its alignment with the Government’s broader strategy to grow New Zealand’s tourism economy. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) is currently leading a number of workstreams designed to support the sector’s recovery and expansion post-COVID.

“The report reinforces the shared goal of increasing international visitor numbers, which will provide a vital economic boost for hospitality businesses and more job opportunities for Kiwis,” she said. “The hospitality sector’s resilience, hustle, and adaptability continue to impress. It’s evident the industry is not only responding to challenges—it’s driving change.”

Key Recommendations and Government Action

Among the wide-ranging recommendations included in the report are proposals to improve workforce development, address labour shortages, support small businesses, and enhance customer experience through data-driven insights.

Where government support is called for, Upston confirmed that many initiatives are already underway. These include:

$3 million in new funding as part of the Tourism Boost package, aimed at attracting more international business events to New Zealand.

A $50,000 grant to the Restaurant Association of New Zealand, in partnership with Hospitality NZ, to develop detailed hospitality and restaurant spending insights that can help guide investment and innovation in the sector.

Improvements to the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) , which now address concerns around wage thresholds and job check processes, making it easier for businesses to hire skilled international staff.

A review of the vocational education and training system, which will examine how to better support the development of a skilled local workforce for the hospitality industry.

“These measures reflect our strong commitment to backing this vital industry. We know that tourism and hospitality are cornerstones of our economy and our national identity,” said Upston.

A Collaborative Path Forward

Minister Upston emphasised the critical role that industry collaboration has played in shaping the report and influencing policy.

“The Hospitality Summit has proven to be an invaluable initiative in creating alignment across the tourism and hospitality sectors. The insights and recommendations from industry leaders are helping us chart a confident path forward,” she said.

Upston encouraged ongoing dialogue and collaboration, stating that the report’s comprehensive nature exemplifies the kind of sector-led feedback the Government hopes to see more of.

“It’s this kind of proactive, solutions-focused input that strengthens our partnership and ensures real, on-the-ground impact,” she added. “Together, we will continue to focus on strategies that grow our visitor economy, strengthen hospitality businesses, and support a thriving, innovative sector for the future.”

As the tourism and hospitality industries prepare for the busy winter and spring seasons ahead, the release of this report marks a promising step toward a more resilient and united future for one of New Zealand’s most vibrant sectors.