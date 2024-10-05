Sri Lanka's Pivotal Debt Restructuring Journey

Sri Lanka has reached a significant milestone by finalizing a debt restructuring agreement with its sovereign bondholders. This development marks a crucial step toward the island nation's economic recovery.

The country's Ministry of Finance announced the agreement, which was affirmed by discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Official Creditor Committee. The United States-based IMF supports this economic milestone as part of a broader reform program.

The new government, under President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, assumed office after recent presidential elections and has reiterated its commitment to the restructuring plan. The plan aims to expedite the process of meeting debt targets alongside ongoing IMF discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)