Global Mission: Evacuating Citizens Amid Lebanon Conflict

In light of escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, countries around the world have commenced evacuating their citizens from Lebanon. The situation has intensified urgency, pushing several nations to expedite their evacuation procedures.

Australia has initiated the evacuation of its nationals, using chartered commercial flights via Cyprus. Similar efforts are underway globally, with Canada, Germany, and other nations actively removing their citizens from the region.

Meanwhile, the adversarial environment has urged leaders to advocate for swift action and caution. Plans involve the coordination of chartered and military flights to safely extricate nationals amidst the escalating tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)