Global Stock Tumbles Amid Tariff Tensions

Asian stocks faced a downward trend on Wednesday as the world waits for U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff announcements, intensifying fears of a trade war. Investors remain anxious as reciprocal duties from the U.S. could potentially lead to worldwide economic deceleration.

The White House is expected to unveil new tariffs, following previous levies on aluminium, steel, and Chinese imports. These measures have already shaken global markets and heightened concerns about their impact on supply chains and international trade relations.

Market volatility continues, with investors wary of Trump's potential to escalate trade tensions, especially after a report suggested a 20% increase on products from most countries. The persistent uncertainty is reflected in Asian stock losses and volatile currency exchanges.

