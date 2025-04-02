Left Menu

Global Stock Tumbles Amid Tariff Tensions

Global financial markets are jittery as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to announce new tariffs. Asian stocks have fluctuated, and uncertainties over trade policies have heightened fears of a global slowdown. Market players remain cautious with potential retaliatory measures looming, keeping investors on edge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 07:56 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 07:56 IST
Asian stocks faced a downward trend on Wednesday as the world waits for U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff announcements, intensifying fears of a trade war. Investors remain anxious as reciprocal duties from the U.S. could potentially lead to worldwide economic deceleration.

The White House is expected to unveil new tariffs, following previous levies on aluminium, steel, and Chinese imports. These measures have already shaken global markets and heightened concerns about their impact on supply chains and international trade relations.

Market volatility continues, with investors wary of Trump's potential to escalate trade tensions, especially after a report suggested a 20% increase on products from most countries. The persistent uncertainty is reflected in Asian stock losses and volatile currency exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

