Left Menu

Vande Bharat Metro Seamlessly Completes High-Speed Trial in Kota

The newly-built Vande Bharat Metro rake successfully completed a trial run at 145 kmph by West Central Railway's Kota division. Conducted in collaboration with RDSO, the metro was tested for technical efficiency between Kota and Mahidpur Road. The trial simulated real passenger load conditions to ensure operational efficacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 05-10-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 22:56 IST
Vande Bharat Metro Seamlessly Completes High-Speed Trial in Kota
  • Country:
  • India

The newly-built 16-coach Vande Bharat Metro rake marked a milestone with a successful trial run at a speed of 145 kmph, according to the West Central Railway's Kota division. Held on Saturday, the trial aimed to evaluate the train's technical parameters under real passenger load conditions.

The Research Designs and Standards Organization (RDSO) team from Lucknow, collaborating with Kota division's operations department, conducted the comprehensive testing. The Vande Bharat Metro was trialed between Kota and Mahidpur Road stations in both directions, covering multiple speeds to rigorously examine its capabilities.

Rohit Malviya, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, confirmed the train was operated at 145 kmph for around 50 kilometers with each coach laden to simulate passenger weight. The testing, supervised by RDSO's Director of Testing B M Siddiqui, will continue over 15 days to further assess speed and braking systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024