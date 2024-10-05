Vande Bharat Metro Seamlessly Completes High-Speed Trial in Kota

The newly-built 16-coach Vande Bharat Metro rake marked a milestone with a successful trial run at a speed of 145 kmph, according to the West Central Railway's Kota division. Held on Saturday, the trial aimed to evaluate the train's technical parameters under real passenger load conditions.

The Research Designs and Standards Organization (RDSO) team from Lucknow, collaborating with Kota division's operations department, conducted the comprehensive testing. The Vande Bharat Metro was trialed between Kota and Mahidpur Road stations in both directions, covering multiple speeds to rigorously examine its capabilities.

Rohit Malviya, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, confirmed the train was operated at 145 kmph for around 50 kilometers with each coach laden to simulate passenger weight. The testing, supervised by RDSO's Director of Testing B M Siddiqui, will continue over 15 days to further assess speed and braking systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)