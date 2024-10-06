Left Menu

Global South & MDBs: India Leads on Climate and Development Dialogue

In New Delhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Prof. Nick Stern to discuss global development and climate action, focusing on strengthening Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs). The conversation highlighted India's G20 presidency, emphasizing climate finance and technology transfer to bolster development and tackle global inequalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 09:43 IST
Global South & MDBs: India Leads on Climate and Development Dialogue
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds discussion with Prof. Nick Stern (Photo-X@FinMinIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman engaged in a pivotal meeting in New Delhi, conferring with Professor Nick Stern of the G20 Independent Expert Group. The discussions concentrated on the pivotal roles of Multilateral Development Banks and underscored the necessity for climate finance and technology transfer to boost developing nations.

The Finance Ministry revealed through a social media update on platform 'X' that Professor Stern praised the G20 India's leadership role in elevating the voice of the Global South. Finance Minister Sitharaman highlighted that the World Bank is considering most recommendations from the G20 Independent Expert Group on strengthening MDBs, aligning with their Evolution Agenda.

Both stakeholders recognized the need for robust climate finance and technology dissemination to developing nations, integral for effective climate action. Addressing the dual challenge of fostering economic growth while mitigating climate impact, they underscored international solidarity's importance in bridging global disparities and tackling climate change, reaffirming their commitment to enhancing resilience via fortified MDBs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024