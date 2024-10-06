Mayapuri Flyover Traffic Disruption: A Month-Long Roadblock

The Public Works Department announced on Sunday that the Mayapuri flyover will have one side closed for traffic over the next 30 days to undergo necessary repairs.

The civic body began the repair work, prompting a road closure advisory affecting the stretch from Raja Garden to Naraina.

Commuters traveling from Raja Garden and Punjabi Bagh towards Dhaula Kuan and Naraina are urged to use the service road, navigating through Mayapuri Chowk Red Light, to reach their destinations safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)