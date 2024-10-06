Left Menu

Mayapuri Flyover Traffic Disruption: A Month-Long Roadblock

The Mayapuri flyover in Delhi will experience a traffic closure on one side for 30 days due to repair work. Commuters from Raja Garden will need to use the service road to bypass the closed stretch, as part of the repair efforts initiated by the Public Works Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 15:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Public Works Department announced on Sunday that the Mayapuri flyover will have one side closed for traffic over the next 30 days to undergo necessary repairs.

The civic body began the repair work, prompting a road closure advisory affecting the stretch from Raja Garden to Naraina.

Commuters traveling from Raja Garden and Punjabi Bagh towards Dhaula Kuan and Naraina are urged to use the service road, navigating through Mayapuri Chowk Red Light, to reach their destinations safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

