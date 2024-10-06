Mayapuri Flyover Traffic Disruption: A Month-Long Roadblock
The Mayapuri flyover in Delhi will experience a traffic closure on one side for 30 days due to repair work. Commuters from Raja Garden will need to use the service road to bypass the closed stretch, as part of the repair efforts initiated by the Public Works Department.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 15:40 IST
- Country:
- India
The Public Works Department announced on Sunday that the Mayapuri flyover will have one side closed for traffic over the next 30 days to undergo necessary repairs.
The civic body began the repair work, prompting a road closure advisory affecting the stretch from Raja Garden to Naraina.
Commuters traveling from Raja Garden and Punjabi Bagh towards Dhaula Kuan and Naraina are urged to use the service road, navigating through Mayapuri Chowk Red Light, to reach their destinations safely.
