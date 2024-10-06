Economic Storm: Israel's War Costs Ripple Through Financial Landscape

Israel's economy, once resistant to regional unrest, is increasingly pressured by soaring war expenses and borrowing costs, threatening its financial fabric.

The Gaza conflict alone incurred a 100 billion shekel debt, with challenges amplified by potential credit downgrades and heightened insurance costs amid a swelling budget deficit.

Investor apprehension over geopolitical and ESG concerns, particularly regarding Israeli bonds, adds to the economic strain, despite substantial domestic market engagement. Meanwhile, foreign investments dwindle, underscoring the urgent need for both local and governmental fiscal support.

