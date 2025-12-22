Roca Group Opens Flagship Cultural Space in Delhi
Roca Group has launched the Roca Delhi Gallery, a cultural space and hub for architecture, design, and innovation. It reflects the group's commitment to India and showcases advanced bathroom solutions alongside cultural exhibits. The gallery aims to foster dialogue on sustainability and contemporary design.
- Country:
- India
Roca Group has expanded its global network of design galleries with the opening of the Roca Delhi Gallery, marking a significant milestone in India. This flagship cultural space is dedicated to architecture, design, and innovation, reflecting Roca Group's ongoing commitment to one of its most strategic markets.
The gallery, designed by Ultraconfidentiel, takes inspiration from a kaleidoscope to symbolize diversity and transformation. Its architectural language features clean lines and refined surfaces, complemented by custom acrylic rod partitions that interact with light and movement, creating a dynamic ambiance.
Beyond showcasing Roca's advanced bathroom solutions, the gallery serves as a platform for cultural engagement with exhibitions and talks, promoting an international dialogue on sustainability, design culture, and innovation. It represents a confluence of global design trends and regional craftsmanship.
ALSO READ
India's Path to Prosperity: World Hindu Economic Forum Sparks Innovation and Investment
India's Pharma Industry: A Bold Leap Towards Innovation by 2026
TikTok's Algorithm Dilemma: Navigating Control and Innovation
Innovation's Holy Grail: Uniting Science and Education for Social Change
Nature-Inspired Terminal at Guwahati Airport: A Fusion of Tradition and Innovation