Roca Group Opens Flagship Cultural Space in Delhi

Roca Group has expanded its global network of design galleries with the opening of the Roca Delhi Gallery, marking a significant milestone in India. This flagship cultural space is dedicated to architecture, design, and innovation, reflecting Roca Group's ongoing commitment to one of its most strategic markets.

The gallery, designed by Ultraconfidentiel, takes inspiration from a kaleidoscope to symbolize diversity and transformation. Its architectural language features clean lines and refined surfaces, complemented by custom acrylic rod partitions that interact with light and movement, creating a dynamic ambiance.

Beyond showcasing Roca's advanced bathroom solutions, the gallery serves as a platform for cultural engagement with exhibitions and talks, promoting an international dialogue on sustainability, design culture, and innovation. It represents a confluence of global design trends and regional craftsmanship.