Train Traffic Disrupted by Soil Dumping Incident

A passenger train experienced a sudden halt when a pile of soil was discovered on the tracks near Raghuraj Singh station on Sunday, according to police reports. SHO Devendra Bhadoria confirmed that the soil was promptly removed, allowing rail traffic to resume.

Bhadoria stated that the train, originating from Raibareli, was the only service affected. Local sources revealed that the incident was connected to nearby road construction projects, where dumpers were being utilized to transport soil during nighttime operations.

On the evening of the incident, a dumper driver inadvertently emptied a load of soil onto the railway track and then fled the scene. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter to prevent future occurrences.

