Odisha Bus Strike Called Off After Ministerial Assurances

Private bus operators in 14 districts of Odisha have decided to call off their strike after assurance from the Transport Minister. They opposed the LAccMI bus service, which offers subsidized fares on routes affecting their business, but have been promised further discussions on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, private bus operators across 14 districts in Odisha have decided to withdraw their planned strike. This decision follows a crucial meeting held with Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena in Berhampur, who pledged to address their concerns.

The bus operators were scheduled to launch a 24-hour strike starting at 6 pm on Monday, in protest against the LAccMI bus service. The service provides affordable transportation from blocks to district headquarters, impacting their livelihood due to substantially lower fares.

Loknath Padhi, president of the Private Bus Owners Association, highlighted that the government's subsidized AC bus service could potentially displace their operations. He stated that the Minister has assured dialogue with relevant authorities to ensure private operators are not adversely affected.

