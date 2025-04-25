Global Economy Faces Increased Risks Amid Trade Frictions

During a recent G20 finance meeting in Washington, officials noted a significant increase in downside risks to the global economy, despite signs of recovery. This was reported by China's central bank on Friday.

The meeting saw a collective expression of concern regarding the negative effects of escalating trade frictions. Participants urged for enhanced dialogue and coordination of policies to alleviate these tensions.

The discussions highlighted the urgent need for international cooperation as economies navigate through persistent and emerging challenges in global trade dynamics.

