Golden Week Sparks Travel Surge Across China

China's Golden Week holiday witnessed a massive influx of travelers across the nation, as millions flocked to temples, mountains, and historic sites despite ongoing economic concerns and low consumer confidence. The seven-day holiday, concluded on Monday, saw hours-long queues as people traveled extensively.

Although the country is facing a prolonged property crisis and employment worries, the pre-holiday stimulus introduced by Beijing seemed to energize travelers. The period remains one of China's busiest travel times. However, official spending data has not yet been released, with analysts predicting travel numbers to rise but expenditure to remain flat.

Popular destinations included Beijing, smaller towns, and natural scenic areas. Jiangxi's Sanqing Mountain and Anhui's Yellow Mountain drew particularly large crowds. Gambling haven Macau and international hotspots, like Thailand, also experienced significant tourist influxes during the holiday, buoyed by lower prices and available accommodations.

(With inputs from agencies.)