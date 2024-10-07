NCCF Intervenes to Cool Soaring Tomato Prices in Delhi-NCR

The National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) has launched an initiative to address the escalating tomato prices in the Delhi-NCR region. On Monday, the NCCF began directly procuring tomatoes from mandis to sell them at a subsidised rate of Rs 65 per kilogram at 50 different locations.

This initiative aims to protect consumers from the recent price hike and curtail the excessive profits of intermediaries. Nidhi Khare, the Consumer Affairs Secretary, spearheaded the retail distribution of tomatoes through mobile vans and NCCF retail shops, asserting that prices would decrease within days.

Despite the steady supply in mandis, retail tomato prices have surged unnecessarily in recent weeks, exacerbated by quality concerns due to prolonged monsoon conditions. The NCCF highlights the potential influence of intermediaries in driving up prices during the high-demand festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)