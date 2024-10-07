Left Menu

Cultural Generosity: Transforming Lives at Chaitanya Kanifnath Niwasi Apang Vidyalay

The International Youth Development Foundation and Kannagi's Nrityabodhi School collaborated to host a cultural donation event at Chaitanya Kanifnath Niwasi Apang Vidyalay, providing essential supplies and enriching cultural experiences for 40 children with special needs. The event featured performances, educational activities, and heartfelt gratitude from participants and organisers.

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:22 IST
IYDF and Kannagi's Nrityabodhi School of Performing Arts Host Donation and Cultural Event. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of generosity and cultural exchange, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Kannagi's Nrityabodhi School of Performing Arts to host a heartening event at Chaitanya Kanifnath Niwasi Apang Vidyalay in Aurangabad. Organised by Ms. Kannagi Kushal Farsole, the event sought to enhance the lives of 40 children with special needs through donations and cultural activities.

Comprehensive donations, including sketchbooks, crayons, notebooks, food supplies, and recreational games, were provided to support the children's basic needs. Gratitude was expressed by Mr. Mangesh Gaikwad, who acknowledged the integral role these contributions play in their daily operations and the new opportunities they introduce to the children.

The event was further enlivened by cultural performances such as a graceful Kathak dance by Sejal Patil, and lectures on forgiveness by Dr. Ujjwala Gosavi. Kannagi Farsole highlighted the significance of introducing children to Indian culture through these opportunities, emphasizing the holistic support—both material and spiritual—offered by the organizers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

