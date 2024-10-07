Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League 2024: A Grand Success and Future Prospects

The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) 2024 culminated recently, capturing immense attention and achieving significant viewership metrics. According to BARC data, the league attracted around 30 million television viewers and approximately 300 million digital viewers, in collaboration with broadcasting giants Sony, DD, and Fancode.

Organizer Sambhav Jain praised the management team's dedication, attributing the event's success to their efforts. Star players Rahul Chaudhari and Mohit Chhillar significantly contributed to the event's thrill, inspiring both audiences and players. Renowned commentators Sunil Taneja and Neeti Rawat further heightened engagement with their captivating commentary.

Looking ahead, preparations for UPKL 2025 are in progress. New teams hailing from various regions, including Kanpur and Gorakhpur, are set to join. Discussions continue regarding additional teams and potential guest players from other states. Plans are also underway to involve international coaches and celebrities, enhancing the league's appeal. The second season aims to further elevate the league with possibly increased prize money and appearances by international players.

(With inputs from agencies.)