Festive Optimism Boosts Asian Markets Amid Economic Signposts

Asian shares climbed on Tuesday as investor optimism swelled in anticipation of festive holidays, with the U.S. GDP report poised to provide economic insight later in the day.

The yen found stability as traders watched for potential intervention by Japanese authorities due to its recent depreciation following a Bank of Japan rate hike.

Gains for Nvidia and Novo Nordisk, alongside record highs for gold and silver, highlighted market activity amid geopolitical concerns and a slight relaxation in oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)