Festive Optimism Boosts Asian Markets Amid Economic Signposts

Asian shares rose as investors prepared for festive holidays, anticipating the U.S. GDP report. The yen steadied amid potential Japanese intervention, while Nvidia and Novo Nordisk saw gains. Gold and silver prices reached new highs due to geopolitical tensions. Oil prices eased slightly after earlier gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 07:36 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 07:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian shares climbed on Tuesday as investor optimism swelled in anticipation of festive holidays, with the U.S. GDP report poised to provide economic insight later in the day.

The yen found stability as traders watched for potential intervention by Japanese authorities due to its recent depreciation following a Bank of Japan rate hike.

Gains for Nvidia and Novo Nordisk, alongside record highs for gold and silver, highlighted market activity amid geopolitical concerns and a slight relaxation in oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

