Ashok Leyland Powers Forward with Electric Truck Deliveries to BillionE

Hinduja Group's flagship company Ashok Leyland has kicked off the delivery of electric trucks to Billion Electric Mobility, a member of Group BillionE, in a move announced by top officials on Monday.

The deliveries are part of a deal to supply 180 electric trucks, which will be operated along the Chennai-Bengaluru and Chennai-Vijayawada routes. This significant milestone was celebrated at an event held at Ashok Leyland's corporate office.

The new AVTR 55 tonne and BOSS electric trucks were unveiled by key figures including Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Shenu Agarwal and Billion E-Mobility Founder Kartikey Hariyani. The trucks are noted for their advanced technological features, designed to enhance performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)