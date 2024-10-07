Canon Unveils New FLXflow Technology for Arizona 1300 Series to Boost Productivity

Canon has announced the integration of its advanced FLXflow technology into the Arizona 1300 series flatbed printers, enhancing productivity and media handling. This technology, previously known as FLOW, adds new features like 'Float' and 'Instant Switch,' alongside the existing 'Hold' function, to streamline operations for print service providers (PSPs) working in diverse industries such as retail, interior décor, and packaging.

Optimized Performance and Flexibility

The FLXflow system supports a wide variety of substrates and applications, enabling users to handle heavy and irregular media more efficiently. With the new Float feature, media can be repositioned easily using an air cushion, minimizing damage and waste. The Instant Switch allows seamless transitions between functions, further simplifying the printing process.

Advanced Features and Sustainability

The technology also offers Advanced Image Layout Controls, which enable last-minute adjustments, reducing material waste. The Arizona 1300 FLXflow series is designed with sustainability in mind, using less energy and offering UL GREENGUARD Gold certified inks, ensuring safety in sensitive environments like hospitals and schools.

In-field Upgradability and Extended Product Lifecycle

Existing Arizona 1300 users can upgrade to FLXflow technology, including optional features like PRISMA XL Suite workflow software. Additionally, Canon’s proCARE after-sales service program ensures predictable maintenance costs and minimal downtime, further enhancing user experience and product longevity.

This innovative addition reinforces Canon’s commitment to evolving its portfolio to meet the growing needs of the market, offering greater workflow efficiency, versatility, and sustainability.