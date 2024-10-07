Left Menu

ADIA Commences Operations in India: Strengthening Ties and Investments

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has launched its India operations with a new office in GIFT City, Gujarat, after receiving regulatory approval. The move aims to expand ADIA's investment activities in India, reflecting deepening UAE-India economic relations. ADIA also plans to establish an Alternative Investment Fund for its India investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:06 IST
ADIA Commences Operations in India: Strengthening Ties and Investments
12th Meeting of the India-UAE High-Level Joint Task Force on Investments in Mumbai (Image: X/Piyush Goyal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), the largest sovereign wealth fund in the UAE, has officially launched its operations in India. ADIA has set up an office in Gujarat's GIFT City, marking a significant step following regulatory approval. Established in 1976, ADIA is known for a global investment strategy aimed at long-term value growth for Abu Dhabi's government.

The new office is expected to boost ADIA's investment activities within India, as discussed during the 12th Meeting of the India-UAE High-Level Joint Task Force on Investments held in Mumbai. This meeting was co-chaired by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and ADIA Managing Director Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. GIFT City in Ahmedabad is rapidly becoming a global financial and technology hub, supporting business expansions.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Abu Dhabi in July 2023, the establishment of ADIA's presence at GIFT City was announced. This was reiterated during UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to Ahmedabad in January 2024. ADIA has also launched an Alternative Investment Fund to encompass its India-centric investments, highlighting a strong UAE interest in India's vibrant economy. The UAE remains India's largest Arab investor, reinforcing bilateral investment ties with a new treaty enhancing investment flows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024