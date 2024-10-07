Jaguar Land Rover's Sales Challenges Amid Aluminum Supply Disruptions

Jaguar Land Rover, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, announced a 3% drop in retail sales for the second quarter, totaling 1,03,108 units. This marks a slight deviation from last year's figures.

Over the first six months of the fiscal year, the company saw retail sales increase by 3%, reaching 2,14,288 units, according to Tata Motors' statement.

The production for the second quarter was constrained to 86,000 units, a 7% decrease from the previous year's 93,000 units, owing to aluminum supply disruptions encountered earlier this fiscal year. However, Jaguar Land Rover anticipates a recovery in production and wholesale volumes as the aluminum supply crisis stabilizes.

