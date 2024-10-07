Left Menu

Jaguar Land Rover's Sales Challenges Amid Aluminum Supply Disruptions

Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors, reported a 3% decline in Q2 retail sales, reaching 1,03,108 units. Despite a 3% increase in sales over the first six months, production dropped by 7% to 86,000 units due to aluminum supply disruptions. The company anticipates recovery in the year's second half.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:28 IST
Jaguar Land Rover's Sales Challenges Amid Aluminum Supply Disruptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jaguar Land Rover, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, announced a 3% drop in retail sales for the second quarter, totaling 1,03,108 units. This marks a slight deviation from last year's figures.

Over the first six months of the fiscal year, the company saw retail sales increase by 3%, reaching 2,14,288 units, according to Tata Motors' statement.

The production for the second quarter was constrained to 86,000 units, a 7% decrease from the previous year's 93,000 units, owing to aluminum supply disruptions encountered earlier this fiscal year. However, Jaguar Land Rover anticipates a recovery in production and wholesale volumes as the aluminum supply crisis stabilizes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024