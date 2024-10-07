Left Menu

Power & Instrumentation Completes High-Stakes Project for India's Nuclear Sector

Power & Instrumentation Ltd. successfully completed a crucial project for India's Department of Atomic Energy, showcasing technical prowess and reliability. Valued at Rs 10.80 Cr, the project involved high-voltage systems for the Nuclear Fuel Complex in Kota. Their achievement underscores the vital role of continuous operation in India's nuclear framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:50 IST
Power & Instrumentation Completes High-Stakes Project for India's Nuclear Sector
Power & Instrumentation (Guj.) Limited Received Commendation from NFC For Their Outstanding Performance. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant milestone, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited has announced the successful completion of a vital project for the Government of India's Department of Atomic Energy. The venture, with a valuation of Rs 10.80 Cr, entailed the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of key electrical systems at the Nuclear Fuel Complex, Kota.

The complex project, critical for ensuring seamless power to India's nuclear reactors, involved high-voltage Diesel Generator sets and other paramount systems. Power & Instrumentation's commendable execution in this high-stakes domain was noted by NFC, highlighting their technical expertise, quality of work, and ability to meet demanding safety standards.

Reflecting on the accomplishment, Managing Director Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai emphasized the strategic importance of the project, citing the team's adeptness in handling large-scale government contracts. The NFC's positive feedback underscores the company's reliable reputation in the electrical contracting sphere, affirming its leadership in delivering high-quality solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024