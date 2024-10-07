Power & Instrumentation Completes High-Stakes Project for India's Nuclear Sector

In a significant milestone, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited has announced the successful completion of a vital project for the Government of India's Department of Atomic Energy. The venture, with a valuation of Rs 10.80 Cr, entailed the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of key electrical systems at the Nuclear Fuel Complex, Kota.

The complex project, critical for ensuring seamless power to India's nuclear reactors, involved high-voltage Diesel Generator sets and other paramount systems. Power & Instrumentation's commendable execution in this high-stakes domain was noted by NFC, highlighting their technical expertise, quality of work, and ability to meet demanding safety standards.

Reflecting on the accomplishment, Managing Director Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai emphasized the strategic importance of the project, citing the team's adeptness in handling large-scale government contracts. The NFC's positive feedback underscores the company's reliable reputation in the electrical contracting sphere, affirming its leadership in delivering high-quality solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)