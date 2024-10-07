Meesho's Mega Blockbuster Sale Sees Remarkable 40% Growth
SoftBank-backed Meesho reported a 40% increase in orders during its annual festival sale, attracting 145 crore visits. The sale, marking a significant rise in digital payments, saw a high demand from tier-4 cities and notable growth across various product segments like home, beauty, and kids' essentials.
In a significant achievement, SoftBank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho announced a 40% growth in total orders during its annual festival sale. This substantial increase occurred amidst 145 crore customer visits during the ten-day 'Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale 2024'.
Milan Partani, General Manager of User Growth at Meesho, stated that the event exceeded industry expectations with a surge in new-to-e-commerce users by 45% and around 3 crore app downloads. This reinforces Meesho's commitment to making e-commerce more accessible across India.
The flagship sale saw rising demand from tier-4 cities, with a 117% surge in prepaid orders, indicating a shift towards digital payment methods. Additionally, Meesho Mall reported a two-fold increase in orders, with home segment sales up by 105% year-on-year.
