Meesho's Mega Blockbuster Sale Sees Remarkable 40% Growth

In a significant achievement, SoftBank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho announced a 40% growth in total orders during its annual festival sale. This substantial increase occurred amidst 145 crore customer visits during the ten-day 'Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale 2024'.

Milan Partani, General Manager of User Growth at Meesho, stated that the event exceeded industry expectations with a surge in new-to-e-commerce users by 45% and around 3 crore app downloads. This reinforces Meesho's commitment to making e-commerce more accessible across India.

The flagship sale saw rising demand from tier-4 cities, with a 117% surge in prepaid orders, indicating a shift towards digital payment methods. Additionally, Meesho Mall reported a two-fold increase in orders, with home segment sales up by 105% year-on-year.

(With inputs from agencies.)