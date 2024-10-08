Left Menu

Indian Stock Markets Under Pressure Amid Global Trends

Indian stock markets faced selling pressure similar to other Asian markets. Nifty and Sensex saw mixed openings, influenced by geopolitical tensions and FPI strategies shifting from India to China. Despite domestic buying offsetting FPI sales, markets corrected due to weak sentiments and potential further declines were noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:44 IST
Bombay Stock Exchange building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Indian stock markets experienced continued selling pressure on Tuesday, in line with trends observed across Asian markets. The Nifty 50 index witnessed a marginal gain, opening at 24,832.20 points, while the Sensex index dropped, opening at 80,826.56 points, registering a decline.

Market experts have attributed the selling pressure to geopolitical issues and a shift in foreign investment from India to China. V K Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services highlighted the impact of escalating Middle East tensions and significant Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) sales, noting a 5.6% drop in Nifty over six trading days.

Sector performance varied, with Nifty Private Bank leading gains, while Nifty FMCG and Metal encountered losses. Despite Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) countering FPI sales, the market's weak sentiment persists. Analysts warn of further declines if the Nifty closes below the crucial 24,800 support level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

