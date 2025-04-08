Left Menu

Trade Tensions Rise: China vs. Trump's Tariff Threats

China vows to counter the US after President Trump threatens increased tariffs on Chinese imports. China denounces US tariffs as unilateral bullying and illegitimate. The escalating trade tensions have unsettled global markets, while China hints at further counteractions to protect its interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-04-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 09:15 IST
Trade Tensions Rise: China vs. Trump's Tariff Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In an intensifying trade confrontation, China announced it would counter the United States following President Trump's decision to impose a 50% tariff hike on Chinese goods. This retaliatory measure comes amidst accusations from China labeling US tariffs as a form of unilateral bullying.

The escalating trade disputes, marked by President Trump's new tariff threats, have put global financial markets in turmoil. Fears mount over a deepening trade war as stocks waver from Tokyo to New York, highlighting concerns over global economic stability.

Amid the turmoil, European markets find themselves wooed by China's outreach, as the European Union seeks trading avenues beyond the US. Despite potential inflation risks emphasized by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, both nations remain locked in a high-stakes economic standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digitalization Enhances Entrepreneurship’s Role in Africa’s Development Goals

Pre-Service Teachers Not Ready for AI: Study Reveals Gaps in Training and Confidence

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025