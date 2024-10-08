Adidas Steps Up: Capitalizing on Nike's Market Challenges

As Nike faces ongoing challenges, Adidas seizes the opportunity to capture more market share through popular sneakers like Samba and Gazelle. Adidas is projected to report a 10% rise in third-quarter revenues due to the success of these shoes.

To maintain momentum, Adidas continues to innovate with new colorways and models, attracting trend-conscious consumers. The company's strategy includes introducing lower price points to appeal to wider audiences while managing demand from retailers.

Looking ahead, Adidas shifts its focus onto other lines such as the Campus and SL72 sneakers, while also exploring trends in motorsport fashion. The situation presents a unique growth opportunity, particularly in the U.S., even as Nike looks to revamp its strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)