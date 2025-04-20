Left Menu

BHEL Achieves Record Order Inflows and 19% Revenue Growth in FY 2024-25

State-owned engineering giant BHEL reported a 19% growth in revenue for FY 2024-25, reaching Rs 27,350 crore. The company achieved its highest-ever order inflows at Rs 92,534 crore, with a total order book of Rs 1,95,922 crore. BHEL maintained industry leadership and recorded significant contributions across multiple sectors.

State-owned engineering firm, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), has announced a remarkable 19% increase in revenue, totaling Rs 27,350 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25. This figure was revealed in a company statement released on Sunday.

The highlight of the year for BHEL was achieving its highest-ever order inflows, reaching an impressive Rs 92,534 crore, contributing to a robust order book of Rs 1,95,922 crore at FY 2024-25's conclusion.

Notable achievements were made in the power sector with orders worth Rs 81,349 crore. The industrial sector contributed Rs 11,185 crore, a reflection of BHEL's diverse business interests. Additionally, the company has commissioned 8.1 GW of power capacity, underscoring its efficiency in project delivery.

