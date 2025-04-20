BHEL Achieves Record Order Inflows and 19% Revenue Growth in FY 2024-25
State-owned engineering giant BHEL reported a 19% growth in revenue for FY 2024-25, reaching Rs 27,350 crore. The company achieved its highest-ever order inflows at Rs 92,534 crore, with a total order book of Rs 1,95,922 crore. BHEL maintained industry leadership and recorded significant contributions across multiple sectors.
- Country:
- India
State-owned engineering firm, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), has announced a remarkable 19% increase in revenue, totaling Rs 27,350 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25. This figure was revealed in a company statement released on Sunday.
The highlight of the year for BHEL was achieving its highest-ever order inflows, reaching an impressive Rs 92,534 crore, contributing to a robust order book of Rs 1,95,922 crore at FY 2024-25's conclusion.
Notable achievements were made in the power sector with orders worth Rs 81,349 crore. The industrial sector contributed Rs 11,185 crore, a reflection of BHEL's diverse business interests. Additionally, the company has commissioned 8.1 GW of power capacity, underscoring its efficiency in project delivery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reviving India's Textile Glory: Infrastructure and Dignity Key to Global Leadership
Hope Congress leadership analyses reasons why its appeal is shrinking; owns up mistakes of past: Former party leader Ashwani Kumar to PTI.
BJP's Race to Elect New State Heads Amidst National Leadership Transition
New Leadership in CPI(M): M A Baby Elected General Secretary
Delhi Judo Council Elects New Leadership